State providing monetary support to recycling business expansion

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $1 million in grants have been awarded to six companies under the Commonwealth’s Recycling Business Development Grant (RBDG) program, which will enable the companies to better process and manage food material, wood, and bulky plastics.

The grant program, administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), will expand the recycling operations and increase the amount and quality of recycling now occurring at Ag-Grid Energy, LLC; Charles George Fitchburg; Martin’s Farm Compost; ReEnergy Roxbury, LLC; United Material Management of Millbury, LLC; and Waste Management Boston CORe.

The RBDG program targets difficult-to-recycle materials, including food with contaminants such as plastic, rubber gloves, and cutlery; wood; and bulky, rigid plastics. This round of grants will fund projects that promote materials recovery and will build the state’s infrastructure to better manage these materials. As a condition of receiving funding, grant recipients commit to meeting tonnage goals over a two-year period.

Under the Solid Waste Master Plan, Massachusetts has a goal to reduce trash by 2 million tons annually by 2020. They are investing in companies that will turn the recyclable materials into new products, compost or a renewable energy source through the anaerobic digestion process.

The grant recipients are:

Company: Ag-Grid Energy, LLC Community: Granville, MA Amount Awarded: Up to $250,000

Project Description: Ag-Grid Energy, LLC is forming Rockwood Ag-Grid Organics, LLC, together with Rockwood Farm in Granville. Located at 355 Granby Road, this farm will be the site of an anaerobic digestion facility that will co-digest manure from the farm’s dairy cows and food materials from off-site sources. Ag-Grid Energy, LLC is requesting funds to purchase a de-packaging unit that will enable the facility to accept food contaminated with other materials and separate those materials to produce a high quality feedstock for the anaerobic digestion facility. Initially, the facility will be able to accept about 20,000 tons of food material annually, with the potential to increase to 60,000 tons per year over time.

Company: Charles George Fitchburg Community: Fitchburg, MA Amount Awarded: Up to $200,000

Project Description: Located at 15 Cobbler Drive in Fitchburg, Charles George Fitchburg is an existing processing facility that accepts construction and demolition materials. Charles George is seeking funds to purchase a five-bin sorting line that will increase the facility’s ability to separate wood, bulky rigid plastics, and other recyclables. The requested equipment would enable the facility to divert as much as 26,000 tons of additional materials for recycling annually, including about 10,500 tons of wood and about 600 tons of bulky rigid plastics.

Company: Martin’s Farm Compost Community: Greenfield, MA Amount Awarded: Up to $146,000

Project Description: Located at 341 Plain Road in Greenfield, Martin’s Farm Compost is a family-owned compost operation. Martin’s Farm is seeking funds to purchase a screener that will remove small pieces of plastic, metal, glass and other inorganics from compost. This will improve the quality and increase the value of their compost products and allow Martin’s Farm to process as much as 9,000 tons of food material annually.

Company: ReEnergy Roxbury, LLC Community: Boston, MA Amount Awarded: Up to $50,000

Project Description: Located at 101 Gerard Street in Boston, ReEnergy Roxbury, LLC operates a processing facility for construction and demolition materials. ReEnergy is requesting funds to purchase recycling storage bunkers and a vertical baler for bulky rigid plastics. The equipment investment will enable the facility to process and separate an additional 15,000 tons of material per year for recycling, including 3,000 tons per year of wood and 1,500 tons per year of bulky, rigid plastics.

Company: United Material Management of Millbury, LLC Community: Millbury, MA Amount Awarded: Up to $250,000

Project Description: Located at 333A Southwest Cutoff in Millbury, United Material Management of Millbury, LLC is building a new facility to accept and process mixed construction and demolition debris materials. UMM is requesting funds to purchase new sorting equipment, including split bins, wood conveyors, a vibratory screener, a wood-picking line, and a wood fines vibratory screener. This new processing equipment will enable the facility to separate up to 29,000 tons of wood per year for recycling.

Company: Waste Management Boston CORe Community: Boston, MA Amount Awarded: Up to $100,000

Project Description: Waste Management is a national company that has established a Centralized Organics Recycling (CORe) facility at 200 Terminal Street in Charlestown. This facility takes in food material that contains some inorganic material, such as plastic bags and gloves, and processes it to produce a slurry material that can be used as a feedstock for anaerobic digestion facilities that produce renewable energy. Waste Management is seeking funds for a blending and storage tank, along with associated piping and pumping infrastructure. This equipment will greatly increase the facility’s capacity to accept and manage contaminated food materials.