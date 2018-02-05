State grant to benefit Amherst water supply

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration awarded multiple grants totaling more than $600,000 to help communities and water suppliers with conservation.

The Amherst Reservoir will be awarded with more than $60,000 of that grant money to help conserve the town’s water supply. The grant will help to maintain healthy water and improve degraded resources.

In a news release, Governor Baker said conservation and protection of our water resources is vital to the well-being of our communities and long-term economic development in Massachusetts.

Amy Rusiecki, assistant superintendent of Amherst Public Works, told 22News how this grant will benefit the Amherst community. “It’s going to benefit the community by us knowing our water system a little better by knowing the reservoir and setiment a little better. Having just a deeper knowledge of our reservoir is going to help us manage through the next drought or any other weather emergency that happens.”

The grant requires a 25% match from the communities involved. The grant is funded through the state’s Five Year Capital Plan.