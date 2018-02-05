State awards $5.65-million to combat gang violence in cities

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is awarding $5.65 million in competitive grant funds to communities and local partners to bolster their efforts to combat gang violence.

The awards were made to 15 sites across 27 cities and 12 research partners through the Shannon Community Safety Initiative, which targets gang violence in the Commonwealth. The program is overseen by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded more than $26 million through the program since taking office in 2015.

The grants provide funds to communities that demonstrate high levels of youth violence and gang problems, a comprehensive plan to work with multi-disciplinary partners and a commitment to coordinated prevention and intervention strategies. Funded strategies include social intervention and opportunity provision programs, as well as gang task force personnel costs and overtime.

Below is a listing of the awards:

Shannon CSI Grant Sites:

Boston – $1,075,915.41

Brockton – $290,000.00

Fall River – $381,000.00

Fitchburg (incl. Gardner) – $142,709.24

Haverhill (incl. Methuen) – $130,000.00

Holyoke (incl. Chicopee) – $385,000.00

Lawrence – $214,700.00

Lowell – $528,000.00

Lynn – $189,851.22

Metro Mayors Coalition (incl. Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Quincy, Revere, Somerville, Winthrop) – $307,162.00

New Bedford – $330,654.00

Pittsfield – $70,697.56

Springfield – $595,000.00

Taunton (incl. Attleboro) – $74,310.57

Worcester – $490,000.00

Local Action Research Partners (LARP):

Clark University – $44.944.66

Community Resources for Justice – $ 44.989.32

Institute for Community Health – $39.999.65

Kelley Research Associates- $37.500.00

North Shore Community College – $23.573.00

Roger Williams University – $ 40.000.00

Salem State University- $30.333.34

University of Massachusetts, Amherst – $44.802.00

University of Massachusetts, Boston – $ 45.000.00

University of Massachusetts, Lowell (Haverhill/Methuen Site) – $ 26.953.00

University of Massachusetts, Lowell (Lawrence Site) – $ 26,953.00

University of Massachusetts, Lowell (Lowell Site) – $ 44,952.03