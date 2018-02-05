Senate task force discusses support for local businesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local store owners had the opportunity to have their voices heard by legislators Monday.

A task force has been developed by the State Senate to help businesses remain competitive with online retailers. Hundreds filled the ballroom at Northampton’s Union Station for Monday’s meeting.

State Senators Don Humason and Stanley Rosenberg are two of many members of legislature on the task force.

Senator Rosenberg told 22News why it’s important for state and local government to encourage buying from local businesses. “If you don’t have these businesses succeeding, you have a lot of empty storefronts, and those empty storefronts have a dramatic negative impact on the community. So we want to make sure these storefronts are filled, and make sure they are viable businesses.”

The task force will be reviewing challenges faced by local retailers and how closures affect the local economy and tax bases.

The task force will have results of this review sometime in June.