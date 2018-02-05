Public can now access Connecticut riverwalk and bikeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Friday, the entire Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway is finally back open in Springfield.



The Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway is back open to the public. The stretch of the riverwalk between Liberty Street and Riverfront Park was shut down so the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission could fix the Main Interceptor Sewer or M.I.S.



The commission says that M.I.S. is one of the most critical pipes in the city’s sewer collection system.



One person walking on the path for the first time on Monday told 22News they’re happy it’s open.



“We just walk different trails and like to try out a different place every time,” said Jim Ziemba of Ludlow. “It’s all open down this way behind me and it’s a nice walk. Little windy today, but nice otherwise.”



The average flows through the M.I.S. are above 20 million gallons a day.



The project involved repairing a sewer pipe, manholes and three combined sewer overflow outfall structures on the river banks.



The total cost of the project was about $23-million.