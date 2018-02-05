Pet Corner: Blade

Name: Blade

Breed: Dog; Pitbull-Terrier mix

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years

Background:

This is Blade, and he’s ready to go home and be part of a new family! Blade previously lived with a family with several kids and he loves them, as well as other dogs, but he cannot live with cats. His family brought him to Dakin because someone in the family was allergic to him, and they said that what they loved most about him was that he’s a good boy and he’s harmless. Blade knows how to sit and “give paw,” and he loves to play ball and tug. Rub his belly and he turns to jelly! Come meet this sweet guy at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Events/Other Topics

Puppy Kindergarten & Intermediate Manners Dog Training Classes Starting in February in Springfield

Puppy Kindergarten – Starts Tuesday, February 13 at 6pm at 171 Union Street, Springfield – 5 weekly classes

Did your family get a puppy over the holidays? Are you overwhelmed with training? Here’s your answer! This class is for puppies ages 8 weeks to 5 months old. Your pup will learn how to:

Respond to basic commands

Be comfortable with handling

Walk attentively on leash

Learn to be comfortable with other people and new things

Play nicely with other pups

Intermediate Manners Dog Training Classes – Starts Tuesday, February 13 at 7:15pm at 171 Union Street in Springfield – 5 weekly classes

This class is for dogs with some skills in basic cues such as sit, down, stay, leash walking and they should be able to pay attention to you.

Instruction will be geared to train your dog to be an even more mannerly and enjoyable part of your family. This includes training your dog to respond to you in increasingly challenging situations modeled on real-life situations.

For more information on dog training at Dakin, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org