Patriots return to New England after Super Bowl loss

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not the way the New England Patriots were hoping to arrive back to New England, but they arrived back home Monday afternoon nonetheless.

Instead of celebrating a sixth Super Bowl championship, the team is searching for answers to the question, “what went wrong?”

The team took off from Minnesota around noon and arrived back to T.F. Green around 3:30 p.m.

The Patriots, favored to win Sunday night, ended up falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 41-33.

Despite the loss, screaming fans were at the airport to greet the players.

After the debarking the plane, the team got on buses to head back to Foxboro, where they’re expected to clear out their lockers for the off-season.

Not the outcome we wanted, but proud to play for you #PatriotsNation. Thanks for your support all season long. pic.twitter.com/7KMBvdhl8A — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2018