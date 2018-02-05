Patriots fans are heart-broken after Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to Eagles

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)- It wasn’t the result any Patriots fan was hoping for.

The New England Patriots were upset by the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. Driving with under three minutes left in the game, the Eagles forced a Tom Brady fumble, stopping the Patriots from completing one more Super Bowl comeback.

“It was a close game until that fumble and that was it,” said Carlton Drew of Turners Falls. “It was pretty much game over right there.”

Many Franklin County residents decided to go out to watch the Super Bowl. The Montague Elks Lodge had a good turnout for their annual Super Bowl party. They said it was a fun night despite the result of the game.

“Everybody was hoping for games like in the past and Brady was going to pull it out in the fourth quarter, but things happen and sometimes you just can’t win them all,” said Larissa Knox, Bartender at the Montague Elks Lodge.

A win would have given the New England Patriots their sixth Super Bowl title, tieing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl championships.

The New England Patriots are 5-5 in their 10 Super Bowl appearances. No other NFL team has played in that many Super Bowls.