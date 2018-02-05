Open burning season begins in Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in open burning season which will continue through May 1.

One town that allows open burning is Agawam. The city’s Fire Department told 22News that open burning is allowed from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And you would need to obtain a “permit to burn” before you light any outdoor fires in Agawam.

Prior to lighting any fires, it’s important to make a “required” call to the Fire Department to let them know you are burning.

“You have to be 75 feet away from any structure including fences, sheds, anything like that,” Agawam Fire Deputy Frank Matuszczak explained. “And you need a tool to be able to break apart the pile as necessary, as well as a working garden hose in case you need to put out a fire quickly.”

You can burn brush and twigs, but you cannot burn leaves.

And you can always call the fire department to see if weather conditions are optimal for open burning.