New report shows connection between cancer treatments and heart failure

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report shows a link between life saving cancer treatments and heart failure.



February is Heart Health month, and the American Heart Association is warning that common treatments for women with breast cancer can cause heart failure.

The study shows that some patients who’ve received chemotherapy and radiation may survive their cancer, but go on to develop serious cardiac problems years after treatment.



Dr. Ira Helfand of the Family Care Medical Center in Springfield told 22News the findings should not discourage people from getting the treatment they need.



“What they need to do is talk to their oncologist and work out a treatment plan that is right for them,” Dr. Helfand told 22News. “For example, people who are going to be taking adriamycin, one of the drugs referred to in the study, are supposed to have an echocardiogram before they start treatment to make sure their hear does not have pre-existing problems.”

The study found that for people 65 and older who were treated for breast cancer are more likely to die of cardiovascular problems than breast cancer.



As always, eating right, losing weight and regular exercise are your best defense to heart problems.