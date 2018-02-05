If you and the family are taking off for February vacation, we’ve got ways to maximize your packing space! Rick Woods, Professional Organizer from the Functional Organizer shared 10 packing tips to maximize the space in your suitcase!

Roll your clothes. This helps saves space and prevents wrinkles.

Always keep your toiletry bag packed, so it’s always ready to go.

Buy travel sizes of all your toiletries and/or empty 3.4 oz. bottles to fill.

Place each liquid toiletry container in a plastic bag to prevent leaking.

For Airline carryon: all liquids must be in bottles 3.4 oz. or less contained in a clear plastic bag.

Bring an outlet strip or plug for charging multiple electronic devices.

Bring snacks for long car trips and flights.

Have one document with Flight/Hotel/Car Rental Confirmation.

Wear slip-on shoes or flip flops when going through security. This speeds up the process.

Pack only what you need. This reduces time spent packing, unpacking and volume of laundry.