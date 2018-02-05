Massachusetts DPU orders reduced utility rates due to federal tax reform

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Utilities has ordered Western Massachusetts Electric Company and NSTAR Electric Company, working together as Eversourse Energy, to reduce rates due to the federal tax law.

According to a release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts DPU, they’ve also opened an investigation to analyze how the recently-enacted federal tax reform may affect gas, electric, and water utility rates for Massachusetts customers.

Eversource customers will now see an approximately $20 million, or 1.8 percent, decrease in rates instead of the approximately $36 million increase that was initially approved by the DPU. “Through the reduction of rates for utility customers, coupled with an investigation into possible additional savings from federal tax reform, the Department of Public Utilities remains committed to ensuring that utility consumers are provided with the most reliable service at the lowest possible cost,” DPU Chairman Angela M. O’Connor said in the news release.

The Massachusetts DPU has given utility companies until May 1 to submit plans to reduce rates.