If you called out of work after the Super Bowl, survey says you’re not alone

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The day after the Super Bowl marks one of the year’s biggest sick days at businesses across the country.

Per a study from the Workforce Institute, nearly 14 million people planned to call out sick the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Joseph Willis, a Chicopee resident, told 22News with so many people staying up to watch the game, the number of people who planned to take a sick day wasn’t surprising.

“It’s one of the biggest television events that our country usually participates in,” Willis said. “To have people celebrating with their friends celebrating with their families watching a game that goes into the wee hours of the night, it’s not that surprising.”

The survey found that more than 21 percent of people said they’d be likely to ask-in-advance to have the day-off the Monday after the Super Bowl.