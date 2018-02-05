How to interpret the Dow’s largest fall ever

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a record day on Wall Street, but not the kind of record investors like. A major selloff in the stock market Monday saw the biggest one-day drop in the Dow ever.

Matt Farkas, a portfolio manager for St. Germain Investments, told 22News investors need to maintain their long-term view, and some perspective.

“Over the last year, and the last couple of years, it’s been great,” Farkas told 22News. “So giving a little bit back really is part of what happens in investing in the stock market.”

Farkas said we were due for a pull-back, and seasoned investors weren’t surprised.

Michael Doten from Woodstock, Vermont said, “I’ve been seeing this major rise, and thinking, y’know? It’s gotta come down at some point. I think it went up too fast.”

Farkas told 22News the last year when the market went up was abnormal, and investors should expect a more normal amount of volatility. He urges you to keep your emotions in check. “Really, funds in the stock market should be really intermediate to long-term time horizon.”

“The only money I have invested is in a retirement account, so it’s long term,” Ann-Marie Fite from Holyoke said. “I won’t be making any decisions to move it.”

Farkas said, while no one likes a 1,200-point pullback. he said it’s just something that investors should expect on occasion.