Holyoke becomes home to local co-ed cub scouts pack

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke is home to one of western Massachusetts first co-ed cub Scout packs.

Cub Scout pack 40-19 started the process of crafting Pinewood Derby cars at the Metcalf School in Holyoke Monday night.

Twenty of the pack’s 35 members are girls.

The Boy Scouts of America last October announced plans to start accepting girls into their programs; a move that started a wave in western Massachusetts.

Leslie Birk, the District Executive for the western Massachusetts chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, told 22News girls are signing up in waves.

“It’s not hard to get the word out,” Birk said. “Actually, we have more girls waiting than we have the ability to process right now. So, we have a lot of families that are waiting that are anxious to get i,n so that way we have one place for them to get in the whole scouting program.”

The Cub Scouts are the first groups to begin accepting girls, and starting in 2019, the BSA will create troops just for girls, which will be different from Girl Scouts.