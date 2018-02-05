Eversource rate hike limited by corporate tax changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting in February, western Massachusetts Eversource customers started saving a little money on their electric bill, but your bill is still higher than last year.

Due to the lower corporate tax rate, Eversource decided to reduce the rate increase that the department of public utilities had already approved for this year.

That drops the average monthly increase in western Massachusetts to $4.90, down from $11.64.

Charles Urkiel of Chicopee said, “They’re pretty steep. I think anything the electric company can do for it’s customers would be beneficial.”

Kevin Chapman of West Springfield said, “My bill probably runs about $120 a month. I’m frugal with it, I think it’s too much. I think it would be better if it were off of the total as oppose to the increase, but I’ll take what I can get.”

Eastern Massachusetts bills will go up $4.29 per month, instead of $8.45.

Eversource won’t be able to ask the state to approve another increases until 2022.