Detectives investigating after body discovered in Old Lyme, CT.

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Old Lyme on Monday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, around 3:00 p.m., troopers were notified that a body was discovered along the shore in the area of Hatchett’s Point.

Central District Major Crime detectives have assumed the investigation.

Officials have not released any additional details regarding the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-399-2100.

