12 hurt, 6 arrested in post-Super Bowl disturbance at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Six people were arrested and multiple people were injured after a crowd of about 2,000 people gathered in the Southwest Residential Area of UMass Amherst following the Patriots loss in Super Bowl LII Sunday night.

According to a statement sent to 22News by the UMass Office of News and Media Relations, people gathered on the Southwest plaza shortly after the game ended at 10:07pm.

UMass Spokesman Ed Blaguszewski told 22News 12 people were taken by ambulance to be treated for cuts, head injuries and intoxication.

UMass police reported that fights broke out shortly after the game ended, and the crowd threw objects and set off smoke bombs and firecrackers. Police issued multiple dispersal orders before using PepperBall pellets to clear the disturbance.

The area was cleared by 11:30pm by UMass Police, assisted by Amherst Police and Massachusetts State Police.

UMass is proceeding with criminal charges and the university will also initiate a review of the matter.