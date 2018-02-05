Connecticut state trooper dies after Saturday night crash

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper died as a result of injuries she sustained in a head-on crash with a pick-up truck Saturday night.

27-year-old Connecticut State Trooper Danielle Miller had to be cut out of her cruiser according to the Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens when crews first arrived on scene around 9:00 p.m Saturday on Wolcott Street near Tosun Road.

Police say 30-year-old Aric Rivkin was the other driver involved in the crash. He was not seriously injured and was discharged from the hospital Sunday morning. He was interviewed by police, but no information was given about the conversation.

Neighbors along Wolcott Street heard the crash and saw the aftermath, saying the horn of one of the cars blared for minutes until police arrived.

Nasiah Martinez said she and her brother, Nathaniel, heard a loud boom.

“It was scary and I’m going to be honest, I started crying because I felt bad for that person,” Nasiah Martinez said. “It was dramatic and I just started crying.”

Nathaniel said the crash happened close to his family’s home, and that they saw first responders out all night and were worried about the seriousness of the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation and police say it could be several more weeks before they release the conclusions of the multi-agency investigation.

Trooper Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and was a member of the 124th Training Troop, graduating from the Connecticut State Police Academy on Dec. 11, 2014.

Chief Stephens said a responding sergeant had Trooper Miller as a student at the academy and described what she was like:

“He had her in a class and said she was very energetic, very physically fit and a hard worker,” Stephens said. “We were hoping because of her condition and her young age she would be able to pull through, but that sadly was not the case.”

State Police issued the following statement regarding her death:

We are grateful for her dedicated service to the Connecticut State Police and the residents of Connecticut, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Governor Dannel Malloy also released a statement mourning the loss of Trooper Miller:

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and @CT_STATE_POLICE colleagues of State Trooper Danielle Miller. We thank her for her service and commitment to the public safety of the residents of our state. Our prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/QUgR8f4AY4 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 4, 2018

