City councilor wants Chicopee to be safe space for pot shops

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One Chicopee city councilor wants to protect residents who legally use marijuana and the businesses that will legally sell it.

Marijuana is legal in Massachusetts and come July, recreational pot shops will be licensed to open.

However, neither is legal on the federal level, and Chicopee city councilor Joel McAuliffe wants to make sure the city spends no money helping the federal government target residents and businesses.

“We want to make sure that our residents that are partaking in legal activities by participating in the legal marijuana either as a recreational use or a medical use that they’re protected,” McAuliffe told 22News. “And the business community know Chicopee is open for business, so if you are a marijuana business looking to relocate Chicopee is open to working with you.”

Most Chicopee voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana back in the November 2016 election.

The city council will take up the issue Tuesday night.