Becket residents will get to speak their opinion on the Becket Spring Monday night

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – The Becket Spring is a popular place for Becket and Chester residents to get water, but it could soon be closed to the public. Local residents told 22News why this spring is so important.

The “Becket Spring” is in Becket, about 50 feet from the Chester town line, along Route 20. The water flows out of a pipe at about 10 gallons per minute.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection tested the spring water, and some samples tested positive for total coliform bacteria, which could result in it being shut down.

One resident told 22News they depend on the spring. Linda Laston, Becket, told 22News, “When we had an ice storm and we lost power for 9 days and we had to rely on that for all our water bathing, cooking, the whole ‘shabang.'”

Becket is also running into other issues with Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection over ownership of the spring, and whether it’s a public water system, since more than 25 people use it every day.

For Becket residents who are concerned about the spring can go to a town meeting tonight to get all your questions answered, tonights meeting is about the public.

Becket Town Officicals told 22News there would be no conclusions made at Monday’s meeting. The final decision is up to the Becket Select Board, which meets on Wednesday.