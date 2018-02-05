Baker: If allegations true, I don’t see any way Rosenberg could remain president

BOSTON (WWLP) – New reports claim Amherst Senator Stan Rosenberg’s husband may have involved himself in Senate affairs.

According to the Boston Globe, unnamed sources claim that Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, had access to his Senate emails and involved himself in Senate affairs.

Governor Charlie Baker commented on the allegations on Monday.

“Well, if those allegations are true, and at this point, they’re allegations, then I don’t see any way he could remain Senate president,” Baker said.

Hefner is accused of sexually abusing multiple men with ties to Beacon Hill. Rosenberg stepped down from the Senate presidency in December after the Senate launched an independent investigation into whether he violated Senate rules or code of conduct in connection with the allegations.

Rosenberg responded to the claims in a statement to 22News, saying he did not allow Hefner to influence his decisions as Senate president. His full statement is below:

“I did not allow Bryon Hefner to influence my actions and decisions as Senate President, or to influence the Senate’s actions and decisions, despite any suggestions to the contrary. I continue to rely on the Senate Ethics Committee investigation to determine all the facts, and I look forward to its completion.” – Senator Stan Rosenberg