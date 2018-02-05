7 UMass students arrested, 1 charged with disorderly conduct and rioting

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven UMass students were arrested Sunday night after the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

In a news release sent to 22News from Mary Dettloff, deputy director of the office of News and Media Relations at UMass Amherst, 22-year-old Jordan Ortiz of Marshfield was arraigned Monday morning in Eastern Hampshire Court in Belchertown on charges including disorderly conduct, rioting and failing to disperse charges.

Dettloff explained that $2,685 in damages were reported in six residence halls in the Southwest Residential area on campus.

The deputy director added that six other students are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Belchertown.

Dettloff said mostly bathrooms were damaged.