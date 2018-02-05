40-year anniversary of major blizzard a reminder of need for blood donations

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross continues to deal with a critical blood shortage.

As we look back 40 years ago to the Blizzard of ’78, the American Red Cross is reminding people to donate blood, after recent weather caused a high demand.

The South Hadley Public Library was one of many locations throughout the state participating in blood drives.

The demand for blood increased because winter weather forced the cancellations of 28 blood drives across the state. The Red Cross collected 750 fewer units than expected.

The Red Cross officials said “the Blizzard of ’78” is a good reminder to be prepared and give blood.

“I can do it and I’m happy to donate, and you just feel good because the Red Cross does send you an email, ‘oh by the way, your blood went to this wonderful person,'” Leonard Finkowski of South Hadley said.

The demand in blood usually increases during the winter because fewer people donate, especially during the holidays.

The blood collected from the South Hadley drive will stay in western Massachusetts.