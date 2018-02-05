3 juveniles arrested for attacking senior citizen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing robbery charges after police say they assaulted and threatened a 60+ year old man.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the senior citizen was approached by three juveniles while leaving a convenience store at 800 Belmont Avenue in Springfield around 10:30 a.m. on January 31.

Walsh said the 60+ year old man was punched in the face and threatened with a knife.

After viewing the security camera footage of the assault, Springfield police say they saw three people who matched their description and arrested them.

The three are facing charges including armed assault to rob a 60+ year old, assault with a dangerous weapon on a 60+ year old, two counts of witness intimidation and assault with a dangerous weapon.