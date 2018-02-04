Wings, wings, and more wings are one of the top food for Super Bowl Sunday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wings, wings, and more wings that’s what E.B.’s in Agawam was making all morning and afternoon long as the demand got higher. 22News explains how busy E.B.’s was just hours before game time.

Some people would say that a Superbowl party is not a real party without chicken wings. 22News headed to EB’s in Agawam to find them busy preparing early Sunday morning and the phone was ringing off the hook.

E.B.’s staff told 22News they got into work around 8 o’clock Sunday morning to prepare the wings and for the day ahead.

E.B.’s has all types of different flavors of wings including buffalo style, mild, and red hot ranch to say a few. And to say the least they made a lot of chicken wings over this past weekend, because to Ed Borgatti, its not just Super Bowl Sunday anymore its Super bowl Weekend. Borgatti also told 22News, “We cooked 15 thousand wings today boneless and every other chicken that’s on the menu its going to be tons.”

Boragtti also told 22News that he thinks even if the Pats weren’t in the Super Bowl that wings would still be a top pick. But with the Pats in the Super Bowl these past few years, it just adds energy to the weekend.