Western Massachusetts restaurants prepare for hungry football fans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Super Bowl party wouldn’t be complete without the food.

Hungry football fans called John’s Pizza in Chicopee to place their Super Bowl party orders.

From the time the family owned restaurant opened its doors Sunday morning at 11, they were busy.

“Everybody is going to come into work,” Owner John Capaccio told 22News it takes all hands on deck to keep up with the orders. “We have about 8 employees all together, plus family. We have 3 guys who deliver, plus in the kitchen who sometimes help.”

John’s Pizzeria has been preparing for Super Bowl Sunday for weeks. Its one of their busiest days of the year, especially, when the New England Patriots play.

For Super Bowl Sunday, John’s Pizza will sell 150 pizzas, more than 500 pounds of wings, 150 pounds of fries and 300 pounds of mozzarella sticks. That’s 1100 pounds of food for consumption.

And if 150 pizzas are not enough. The nearly 40 year old pizzeria, makes its own dough.