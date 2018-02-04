Photos: Super Bowl New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Fans brave cold temperatures as they wait to get into U.S. Bank Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and girlfriend Linda Holliday arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Leslie Odom Jr. performs "America the Beautiful" before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Leslie Odom Jr. performs "America the Beautiful" Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Pink performs the National Anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Torrey Smith reacts to his first down catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9), gestures after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, against the New England Patriots during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks as Brandin Cooks, bottom, is tended to after being hit during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can't catch a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates a touchdown run, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)