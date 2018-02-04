Patriots fans host house parties for the big game across western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriot fans all over western Massachusetts held house parties Sunday night to watch the big game.

22News visited a family in Agawam who holds Super Bowl parties annually.

Eric Charest told 22News the parties are even better when the Patriots are playing in the game. “Obviously you want to be around your friends for such a big game, and being that the Patriots are in the Super Bowl, it’s more exciting living in New England.”

Charest said he enjoys having the family together on Super Bowl Sunday. “We don’t want to go out, we have a lot of kids here, so we stay home and stay safe.”

Those at the party enjoyed chips, dips, wings and a special super bowl cake.