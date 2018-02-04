Patriots fans hold rally in Foxboro

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the New England Patriots set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis, fans at home gathered in Foxboro Saturday for one last time before the big game.

Decked out in Patriots gear, hundreds gathered at Patriot Place to wish their team good luck in Super Bowl 52.

“P-A-T-S let’s go Pats!”

Alyssa Merkle was a Patriots cheerleader at Super Bowl 49, but Saturday she showed up at Gillette as a fan.

“They’re ready, they’re ready, they just want to get on the field, they want to win,” said Merkle.

And there were a lot of predictions from fired up fans.

“I think we’re going to win. It’s going to be a tight game, but I think they’re going to win. I’m going with 24-20 Patriots,” said Mark Barros of Pembroke, Massachusetts.

The free event even featured a petting zoo with goats, in honor of Tom Brady, considered the “Greatest Of All Time.”

Winter Skate also offered free skating to fans wearing their Patriots gear to the rink.

At T.F. Green Airport in Warwick Eyewitness News also caught up with some eager Patriots fans catching their flight to Minneapolis Saturday morning.

“We’re about to go to Minneapolis to watch the Patriots play the Super Bowl against the Eagles,” said Joe DeStefano.

He and his family are hoping to watch Tom Brady bring home his sixth Championship ring.

“I’m excited for the game, I’m so excited,” said Jackson DeStefano.

Meanwhile, local fans are drumming up business as they prepare to watch Sunday’s matchup.

At LaSalle Bakery in Providence, customers have been funneling in to its two locations, stocking up on Patriots themed pastries, cakes and cookies.

“The jersey cookies, the Tom Brady jersey. We have the Rob Gronkowski, Danny, Edelman, Brandin Cooks,” said owner Michael Manni.

With an overwhelming amount of pre-orders, the business brought in a team of people to help with the rush.

“We have extra people on so the people don’t have to wait in line. We put on maybe fifty, sixty percent more people than we would normally have so we can get you a quick as possible,” added Manni.

LaSalle bakery plans on fielding another rush on Sunday. It’s Smith Street and Admiral street locations are both open until 6 p.m., leaving just enough time for its owners to get home and watch the big game.

“Everybody is going to come to my house. Have to be home,” said Manni.