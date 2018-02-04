Patriots, Eagles to do battle on football’s biggest stage

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — The Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s every football player’s, coach’s and fan’s ultimate goal. And it’s within reach for two teams Sunday night.

The New England Patriots are competing for their sixth title while the Eagles are looking to take a Lombardi trophy home to Philadelphia for the first time in franchise history.

The Eagles came close 13 years ago but were denied by Tom Brady and an entirely different cast of Patriots in what would be their third championship in four years. Should New England be triumphant Sunday night, it too would be their third title in four years.

Experience in this contest heavily favors New England. Thirty-two members of the 53-man roster have before played on football’s biggest stage, with the majority returning from last year’s historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have only six players with a combined seven games worth of Super Bowl experience, meaning that going into Sunday’s game, Tom Brady has played in as many Super Bowls as Philadelphia’s entire roster.

On paper, the two teams were remarkably similar offensively this season. They were tied for second in the NFL in points per game, with both averaging 28.6. The Patriots had the edge with total points scored, putting up 458 to the Eagles’ 457.

New England was the top team in the league in terms of yards per game, averaging 394.2 yards from scrimmage, while Philadelphia was 7th at 365.8 yards per game.

However, much of Philadelphia’s offensive stats were compiled with Carson Wentz under center. Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14, thrusting backup QB Nick Foles into the starting role, but the team was successful in rallying around Foles and completing their journey to Minneapolis.

Both teams lost key players to injury this season but according to the latest injury report, there will be no unexpected absences Sunday night.

While the Patriots have a notable flair for the dramatic when it comes to finishing big games, they’ll be looking to overcome a less attractive trend: in the Brady-Belichick era, the team has never scored in the first quarter of a Super Bowl game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles gave up the fourth least yards per game in the league (306.5) while New England gave up the fourth most (366). Though where it truly counts, on the scoreboard, the two defenses were among the best in the NFL with the Eagles giving up 18.4 points per game and the Patriots right behind them at 18.5.

But experience isn’t everything in football. And neither are statistics. What it comes down to is getting the job done in the face of adversity, and no two teams have done that better this season than the Patriots and the Eagles. And whichever team can do that one last time will hoist above their collective heads that coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.