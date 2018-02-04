Memorial service honors WWII chaplains who made the ultimate sacrifice

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A milestone memorial service celebrating sacrifice and courage.

This weekend marked the 75th anniversary of the day during World War II when four chaplains sacrificed their lives to save servicemen aboard the sinking troop ship, the USS Dorchester.

Veterans gathered at the VA Medical Center chapel Sunday afternoon.to pay tribute to the Protestant, Catholic, and Jewish chaplains who gave their life jackets to soldiers and went down with the ship on February 3rd, 1943.

Sons of American Legion District Commander Ernest Laberge told 22News, “To keep on memorializing the men, these brave men did, what they did so others can go on.”

The memorial service inluded a salute to longtime VA Medical Center volunteer Lynn Dupee for her serivce over the years to western Massachusetts veterans.

Tom Kearney of the U.S. Marine Corps League told 22News, “She’s given 39 years of service without pay to all the veterans in the area.”

This was the 43rd consecutive year that the Northampton VA Medical Center has hosted the memorial service to the four chaplains.