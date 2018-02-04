Indoor auto racing coming to Albany next weekend

Albany, NY (WWLP) – Race fans in Western Massachusetts will have the chance to check Indoor Auto Racing next weekend at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY that will feature the TQ Midgets, Champ Karts and Slingshots.

Last weekend there was Indoor Auto Racing at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey.as Ryan Flores took down the win on Saturday night in the 40 lap TQ Midget feature. Starett Tools out of Athol sponsored Flores in the event along with second place finisher Jimmy Blewett out of New Jersey.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Justin Bonsignore leads the points in the TQ Midgets and will look to capture the first the first TC Memorial Championship Cup in honor of Ted Christopher. Bonsignore along with Ryan Preece, and Keith Rocco are entered for the event. Bonsignore holds a 26 point lead over Erick Rudolph in the TQ Midgets.

Indoor Racing brings some of the best racers for two nights from all over the region. The TQ Midgets and the Slingshots will race on Friday and Saturday while the Champ Karts will just on Saturday.

The racing action will kickoff on Friday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 7 p.m.