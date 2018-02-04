Shooting at Anthony’s club in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to an incident at an adult entertainment club in South Hadley early Sunday morning.

Several viewers called 22News to report multiple South Hadley police and state police cruisers at Anthony’s club at 500 New Ludlow Rd around 1:30 Sunday morning. State police did confirm that shots were fired, but they are not releasing any additional information.

When our 22News crew got there, we saw an ambulance leaving and police searching the area.

We have called South Hadley police for information, but have been referred to the district attorney’s office.