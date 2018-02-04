CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every once in a while Hollywood surprises us with a classic Western that speaks to problems we can relate to. “Hostiles” tells the story of an embittered Cavalry officer consumed with hate for Native Americans.

The Army rubs salt into Christian Bales emotional wounds by ordering him to help a dying Indian chief rejoin his tribe half a continent away.

With much of the dialogue spoken in Native American language, It’s truly remarkable to sense their hostilities melting away as each discovers the humanity in their sworn enemies.

When renegade Comanches slaughter Rosamund Pike’s husband and children, she’ll teach the Indian hating Bale the true essence of forgiveness.

The cast goes out of its way to give uniformly brilliant performances, especially Christian Bale and Wes Studi, the dying chief who turns their journey into a celebration of unexpected redemption.

Let’s just say “Hostiles” is a western for the ages, outshining most of the classics from the golden age of westerns.

Earning its place with the great ones’s deserving 4 stars. What a dazzling achievement, to sense their hostilities towards each other melt away, as each recognizes the humanity in their sworn enemies.

When renegade Comanches slaughter Rosamund Pike’s husband and children she’ll teach the Indian hating Bale the true essence of forgiveness.

Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Christian Bale, Wes Studi, Rosamund Pike, Adam Beach