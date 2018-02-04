Gametime! Patriots to take on the Eagles TONIGHT on 22News

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WWLP) — Two teams with very different history, but one same goal– winning Super Bowl 52.

The New England Patriots and their fans know what it’s like to be champions. They’re playing for their record-tying sixth Super Bowl championship this Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles, however, are fighting to bring their fans and city home their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles flew through much of their season without a hitch… Until their starting quarterback and league MVP candidate Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, now-starting quarterback Nick Foles has picked up where he left off, and they’ve dubbed themselves the underdogs.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has his right-hand man, tight end Rob Gronkowski, back on the field this Sunday after clearing concussion protocol. Gronk didn’t play last year when the Patriots ripped away the championship title from the Atlanta Falcons in a come-from-behind-win. The tight end tweeted a simple message to fans after being cleared to play:

