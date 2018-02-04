CT State Trooper dies after Saturday night’s crash in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Saturday night crash has left a Connecticut State Trooper dead, officials say.

Connecticut State Police have announced that State Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of her injuries during an off-duty motor vehicle accident in Wolcott.

Crews responded on Saturday night to Wolcott Road near Tosun Road for a two-car head on collision involving Trooper Miller.

Trooper Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and was a member of the 124th Training Troop, graduating from the Connecticut State Police Academy December 11, 2014.

State Police issued the following statement regarding her death:

We are grateful for her dedicated service to the Connecticut State Police and the residents of Connecticut, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

This incident is currently under investigation.

