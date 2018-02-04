Chicopee police warn residents about child porn image on social media

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are warning people on social media about a picture circulating that might be child porn.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the image has been shared several times. He warns that you could be opening yourself up to criminal charges if you share, possess, or forward it.

Wilk says if you get it you should delete it immediately.

Chicopee Police say there’s no evidence that the image is from Chicopee, so they don’t have jurisdiction to investigate.