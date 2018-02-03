Winterfest Amherst begins

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – If you go to Amherst, don’t be surprised to find the town common all lit up with it’s luminarium display.

22News was there as their bright night was being prepared Saturday afternoon. This marks the beginning of “Winterfest Amherst”, a seven day series of seasonal activities. The town common being focus of the pleasures of winter.

“This is one of the times when we’re closeted inside. We”re trying to get them outdoor and celebrate. Sunday we have the Pioneer Valley Hiking Club two mile walk from North Amherst,” said Ken Johnston.

Winterfest is an invitation to enjoy the elements of the season, it’s a time when when artists who sculpt with ice are in all their glory.