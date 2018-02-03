‘Whip City Jerky’ announces beef jerky recall

(WTNH)–Beef jerky company Whip City Jerky is issuing a recall of about 1,400 pounds of its products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Food Safety and Inspection service announced on Friday.

The products contain milk, which is not declared on the product label.

The beef jerky items were produced on various dates between Dec. 18, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BBQ BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BLACK PEPPERED CURRY BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021218, 021918, 022618, 030518, 031218 and 031918.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY CAJUN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HAWAIIAN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HOT ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY JALEPENO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY LEMON PEPPER BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MAPLE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 021518, 022218, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MESQUITE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018, 031718 and 032418.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818 through 032418.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY PLAIN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY RAGIN BUFFALO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY REDHOT RUDOLPH BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 00948M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut and sold via internet/catalog sales.

For more information, visit the USDA website.