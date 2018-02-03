The annual MICAH awards honors Springfield and Holyoke community leaders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community leaders from Springfield and Holyoke were honored Saturday night.

It was a large crowd at the Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield.

More than 400 leaders of faith, business, and the community gathered to celebrate their success.

The annual MICAH awards, as it’s called, honors unsung heroes.

This year’s recipients included Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos, Councilor Adam Gomez, and Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman. Longmeadow resident and attendee of the event Peter Lamaire spoke with 22News, “Were very honored to be receiving the award. We basically do what we thought were supposed to do for our community and so were very honored.”

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and other elected officials were also on hand for the event which featured food and live South American music.