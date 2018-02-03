Superbowl 52 could be the coldest Superbowl on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ready for the big game? Superbowl 52 is being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota versus the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

This years Superbowl could bring new football records but as of now there is a better chance of breaking weather records. Minneapolis’ high temperature Sunday will be near 5 degrees, which could make Superbowl 52 the coldest on record.

One Pats fan told 22News he has faith in his team, “I think the pats have been around a colder day or two but I think they will be coming out strong even though its cold.”

According to the Southeast Regional Climate Center the coldest Superbowl ever held was in 1982 in Michigan with a high of 16 degrees. The game was against the San Franscio 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Good news for the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and the fans, the game will be played inside the US Bank Stadium which will be climate controlled.

Back here in western Massachusetts we could be dealing with our own wintry weather. We are tracking the chance for a cold rain and possibly some snow showers Sunday evening.