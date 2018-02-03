Springfield Rescue Mission held its “Coldest Day 5k”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday morning’s frigid weather didn’t keep supporters of the Springfield Rescue Mission from their annual race to raise money for the homeless shelter.

That’s why it’s called the “Coldest Day 5K.” This is their fifth year, and the 170 runners comprised their second largest field of competitors.

Event organizer Barbara Brizzolari told 22News, the run raised more than $6,700, not including the donations that come in later. She said having the event during a very cold day helps raise awareness to conditions the homeless face in winter.

The money raised helps provide shelter for many homeless people at the rescue mission’s shelter on Taylor Street.



Springfield Rescue mission View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: viareport it Photo Courtesy: viareport it Photo Courtesy: viareport it