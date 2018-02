SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –¬†Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh says these are the images of the person who tried to rob the El Dorado Jewelry Store on State Street.

One person was taken to the hospital after getting shot.

On Thursday, Walsh said three suspects got into vehicles and made their getaway.

If you can help police identify this person call 787-6355 or you can anonymously text-a-tip.