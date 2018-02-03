Rite Aid customers left with questions as Walgreens takes over pharmacies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Walgreens is in the process of acquiring more than 1,900 Rite Aid Pharmacies across the country, with 43 of those locations in Rhode Island.

A Walgreens spokesperson told Eyewitness News the stores will continue to operate under the Rite Aid brand for the time being, but the pharmacies in the stores have already switched over to Walgreens pharmacies.

Carlo Pisaturo has been a customer of the same Rite Aid pharmacy for years.

“It’s been a great store over the years, I hate to see it change,” he said. “I asked [employees] what the procedure was going to be with the different medical plans, no one seemed to know.”

The spokesperson explained that when a store transfers ownership, the location will be come a Walgreens-owned Rite Aid store. That means all of the workers inside are now employed by Walgreens, despite what the sign says out front.

“The pharmacies in these Rite Aid stores are now part of the Walgreens prescription insurance network and accept most insurance plans. Please see your pharmacist with any questions,” the company stated.

Walgreens said the majority of the Walgreens-owned Rite Aid stores will convert into full Walgreens locations within the next year and a half.