Philadelphia coffee shop charges $5k ‘Patriots fan fee’

MORTON, Pa. (WPRI) – A Patriots fan received a less-than-warm welcome at a Pennsylvania coffee shop.

“This is what happens when you come to the Coffee Station wearing patriots gear,” the read the Facebook post from the Coffee Station.

The receipt appears to be a regular order at first, with charges for a sandwich, fries, and drink. At the bottom of the receipt, however, there’s an unexpected expense.

The added charge of “PATRIOTS FAN: $5,200” bringing the unlucky fan’s total to $5,535 with tax.

He took it in stride, posing with his receipt with a smile.

Lucky for him, he didn’t have to pay the fee.