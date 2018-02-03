CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Come, watch Daniel Day Lewis enhance his standing as one of the screen’s greatest actors.

The exquisitely directed “Phantom Thread” depicts him as one of the world’s great fashion designers. A deeply complicated private man who shrouds his emotions in mystery. On the surface, his relationships innocently enough.

His character functions in a lavish world all of his own, where he controls his emotions and imparts as little as he can to the opposite sex. Vicky Krieps gives an intriguing performance of her own. She preys into the private life of this highly complicated genius.

At first their superficial relationship functions well in the elusive backdrop of his protective comfort zone of high fashion. But she’s determined to impost her will and break through the barrier where no woman has ever been able to penetrate.

Leslie Manville has already earned herself an Oscar nomination as the business partner who knows Daniel Day Lewsi better than he knows himself. She’s frustrated, yearning for him, but she’s resigned to the reality she can never have him

You get the impression “Phantom Thread plays like a clever Chess match, moving slowly in the direction of a unique ending. “Phantom Thread” is sophisticated stuff that’s not for fidgety moviegoers. “Phantom Thread” weaves an intricate dramatic fabric of four stars.

It’s a treat for patient moviegoers.

Rated R

2 hours 10 minutes

Daniel Day Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville