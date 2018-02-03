Patriot Place holds Big Game rally Saturday

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With the Patriots set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Patriot Place is hosting a rally.

The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday afternoon outside Splitsville and Howl at the Moon.

This is a free event, featuring a petting zoo with five goats, in honor of the number of championships for Tom Brady and him being considered the “Greatest Of All Time”. It will also include green screen photo opportunities, Patriots-themed face painting and many other activities.

Fans can also sign a Patriots banner to wish the team good luck in Sunday’s Big Game.

Winter Skate will also be offering free skating to fans wearing their Pats gear to the rink from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.