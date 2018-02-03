‘Is this you?’ BBB warns of social media video scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people who received a message on Facebook asking “Is This You?” to not click on the link.

BBB said that those who do click the link will be taken to a website that appears similar to Youtube or Facebook. Once there, the user will be asked to log in again, which would open the account to hackers.

The hackers can then take over the account and send other malware to the victim’s friends.

Officials said people are more likely to click links from someone they know, which will help the scheme spread.

BBB said to delete unsolicited messages with unexpected material and to not click on any links. They also said to contact the sender directly before clicking the link to see if they actually sent the message. If not, their account has most likely been hacked.

BBB provided more tips related to phishing schemes on their website. To report a scam you can go to the BBB scam tracker. To learn how to protect yourself from a variety of schemes, BBB listed 10 steps to avoid scams.

Copyright 2018 WPRI