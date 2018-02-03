Inmate who escaped Enfield prison extradited from Georgia

(WTNH)–The inmate who escaped from a correctional institute in Enfield in January is back in Connecticut. Authorities returned 25-year-old Jerry Mercado back to the Northern Correctional Institution.
He escaped back on January 7. Officials found him at a gas station in Georgia ten days later, where a phone call to his mother and a vigilant cashier helped get him caught.
Phone call to mother led to escaped Enfield prisoner’s arrest
Mercado faces potentially new criminal charges and added time to his sentence.
Before his escape, Mercado was facing a three-year sentence for burglary.
